Left Menu

German Unemployment Rises Below Expectations in December

The number of unemployed in Germany rose by 10,000 in December, less than the expected 15,000. The federal labour office reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stable at 6.1%. Typically, December sees a rise due to the winter break, as explained by Andrea Nahles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:25 IST
German Unemployment Rises Below Expectations in December
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany saw a smaller-than-expected rise in unemployment figures for December, according to data from the federal labour office released on Friday. The number of people out of work increased by 10,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis, bringing the total to 2.87 million.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had projected a larger increase of 15,000. Despite the rise in unemployment numbers, the seasonally adjusted rate of joblessness remained unchanged at 6.1%.

Labour office head Andrea Nahles attributed the increase to the usual winter break slowdown. She noted that this seasonal pattern typically leads to a rise in both unemployment and underemployment during December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025