Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

Hon Hai Precision Industry, globally recognized as Foxconn, has set new benchmarks with its unaudited consolidated revenue for December 2025 reported at USD 27.43 billion, indicating a 2.20% increase month-on-month and a substantial 31.77% surge year-on-year. This marks the highest December revenue in the company's history, exceeding the previous record of USD 22.81 billion from December 2021.

The fourth quarter of 2025 proved to be record-breaking as well, with total revenue reaching USD 82.77 billion, translating to a 26.51% rise from the preceding quarter and a 22.07% improvement from the same period in 2024. The pivotal drivers of this growth were identified as the Cloud and Networking Products, compounded by Components and Other Products.

Despite slight month-on-month declines in Smart Consumer Electronics and Computing Products, attributed to pre-holiday inventory build-up, year-on-year data showed resilience and growth in Cloud and Networking. As the company anticipates the first quarter of 2026, it remains optimistic, citing strong momentum in AI rack shipments could bolster performance despite the seasonal lull typically expected.

