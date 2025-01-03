Pioneering Partnership: DPIIT and SPF Unite for India's Startup Leap

In a landmark move, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry has entered into a partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a premier body representing the country's leading new-age companies.

This dynamic collaboration, aimed at transforming India into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, comes as the country eyes significant economic milestones by 2047. Announced initiatives will link global investors with Indian startups through specialized programs and flagship events like the upcoming SPF Startup Baithak.

Officials, including Sh. Sanjiv from Startup India and SPF's Shweta Rajpal Kohli, commented on the shared vision and commitment of both entities to foster a robust and thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs, underscoring the mission of making India a global leader in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)