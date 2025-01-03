Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: DPIIT and SPF Unite for India's Startup Leap

The DPIIT and Startup Policy Forum (SPF) have partnered to enhance India's startup ecosystem, aiming to drive economic growth and innovation. This collaboration aspires to propel India towards its 2047 global ambitions. Key events and initiatives will connect global investors and showcase innovative developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:30 IST
Pioneering Partnership: DPIIT and SPF Unite for India's Startup Leap
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry has entered into a partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a premier body representing the country's leading new-age companies.

This dynamic collaboration, aimed at transforming India into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, comes as the country eyes significant economic milestones by 2047. Announced initiatives will link global investors with Indian startups through specialized programs and flagship events like the upcoming SPF Startup Baithak.

Officials, including Sh. Sanjiv from Startup India and SPF's Shweta Rajpal Kohli, commented on the shared vision and commitment of both entities to foster a robust and thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs, underscoring the mission of making India a global leader in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025