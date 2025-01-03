Force Motors Faces December Sales Slump

Force Motors, a Pune-based automaker, announced an 18% decline in vehicle sales for December, marking a significant slump in performance. The firm reported selling 2,036 units compared to the 2,485 vehicles sold during the same period in 2023, as indicated in a regulatory filing.

The drop in sales impacts various segments, including small and light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and sports utility vehicles. Specifically, domestic sales fell to 1,985 units, representing an 8.06% decrease from the 2,159 vehicles sold in December of the previous year.

Notably, the company's export figures were particularly concerning, with a dramatic 84.35% plunge, as only 51 units were shipped overseas compared to 326 units last year. This downturn highlights challenges in both domestic and international markets for Force Motors.

(With inputs from agencies.)