Neglect and Chaos: The Decline of Chandni Chowk

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has expressed concern over the deteriorating state of Chandni Chowk in Delhi. They have called for a restructuring of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, highlighting issues such as encroachment, dirt, and homelessness affecting tourism and heritage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:19 IST
Concern has escalated as the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) criticizes the current state of Chandni Chowk in their recent communication to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The trade body demands immediate intervention in the form of restructuring the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.

Brijesh Goyal, CTI chairman, painted a grim picture of Chandni Chowk's transformation from a historical hub to a place struggling under encroachments and homelessness. Goyal emphasized the negative consequences on both pedestrian movement and tourism.

With iconic landmarks like Lal Qila and Jama Masjid underlined by the CTI, they urge the Delhi government to form a high-level committee. The committee should evaluate the conditions firsthand and address the administration and enforcement lapses in this historically rich area.

