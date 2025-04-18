Governor CV Ananda Bose Addresses Communal Unrest in West Bengal
Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Malda to meet victims of communal violence in Murshidabad, despite a request by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to postpone the visit. Violence erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in three fatalities and numerous arrests.
- Country:
- India
Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Malda on Friday, defying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his trip. His visit aimed to meet victims who fled the recent communal violence in Murshidabad.
Before leaving Kolkata for Malda, Bose spoke to reporters, emphasizing his intent to meet those affected, verify incidents on the ground, and assess the situation in hospitals and relief camps. He assured that both central forces and state police are collaborating effectively to restore peace, and he plans to send recommendations post-visit.
The violence in Murshidabad, specifically in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, broke out amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11 and 12, claiming three lives. This unrest prompted many to seek refuge in Malda, while authorities have already detained 274 individuals for rioting and vandalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chaos Erupts in Manipur Amid Waqf Amendment Act Protests
Controversy Arises Over Waqf Amendment Act as Manipur Congress Rallies Against It
Protecting the Forgotten: Significance of the Waqf Amendment Act
Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act in Imphal Valley