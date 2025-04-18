Governor CV Ananda Bose Addresses Communal Unrest in West Bengal

Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Malda on Friday, defying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his trip. His visit aimed to meet victims who fled the recent communal violence in Murshidabad.

Before leaving Kolkata for Malda, Bose spoke to reporters, emphasizing his intent to meet those affected, verify incidents on the ground, and assess the situation in hospitals and relief camps. He assured that both central forces and state police are collaborating effectively to restore peace, and he plans to send recommendations post-visit.

The violence in Murshidabad, specifically in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, broke out amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11 and 12, claiming three lives. This unrest prompted many to seek refuge in Malda, while authorities have already detained 274 individuals for rioting and vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)