Uncontested Victory: NDA's Sweep in Assam Panchayat Polls
The NDA, led by the BJP, claimed 325 uncontested seats in Assam's panchayat elections. With a majority already secured, they are set to further expand their lead. Official results will be announced after the two-phase polls scheduled for May 2 and 7, with counting on May 11.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing panchayat elections in Assam have taken an unexpected turn, with the BJP-led NDA securing a substantial victory even before the votes are fully cast. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that out of 348 uncontested seats, the NDA claimed 325.
The elections, consisting of multiple tiers, are set for two phases on May 2 and May 7, with results published on May 11. This sweeping success signals strong support for the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region.
Sarma expressed confidence that the NDA would further increase its lead once the full election results are in, reflecting a significant milestone in Assam's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Elections
- Panchayat
- NDA
- BJP
- Seats
- Uncontested
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Polls
- Political Victory
ALSO READ
BJP Intensifies Protests in Karnataka Over Price Hikes
Karnataka BJP Stages Protests Against Government's Price Hike Policies
Waqf bill is brazen assault on Constitution; It's part of BJP's strategy to keep society in state of permanent polarisation: Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi Slams BJP Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Kharge says he will resign if allegations levelled against him by BJP MP Anurag Thakur are proved.