Controversy Brews Over Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP of threatening regional languages and culture by mandating Hindi as a third language in primary schools. The government’s decision is part of the National Education Policy but has received criticism for potentially undermining the Marathi language and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:20 IST
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has criticized the BJP-led government's decision to mandatorily introduce Hindi as a third language in classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

The policy aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 but diverges from the existing curriculum where only Marathi and English are compulsory. Sapkal claims this move threatens the region's linguistic and cultural identity.

He vehemently argues the imposition dilutes Maharashtra's cultural essence and challenges the BJP's double standards regarding language preservation, asserting that the decision should be reverted to safeguard regional heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

