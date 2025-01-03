Vikas Kumar Chona Takes Charge as Director of Sales and Marketing at Sheraton Grand Chennai

Vikas Kumar Chona has been named the Director of Sales and Marketing at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, the hospitality company announced on Friday. This strategic appointment reflects the resort's commitment to enhancing its market presence and global reach.

With an extensive decade-long career in the hospitality industry, Chona will spearhead efforts in sales, marketing, and brand management for the resort. He is tasked with broadening the resort's appeal, bolstering its market dominance, and elevating it into a premier global destination.

Chona expressed his goals for his new role, saying, "My vision for Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa in 2025 is to redefine guest experiences through personalized services, strategic marketing, and exclusive collaborations. I aim to drive sales and revenue growth by introducing bespoke offerings, including destination weddings."

(With inputs from agencies.)