Nationwide IT Outage Disrupts German Airports

German federal police are currently grappling with a nationwide IT systems outage affecting airports, forcing officers to manually process passengers arriving from outside Europe's Schengen area. This outage, as confirmed by a Frankfurt-based spokesperson on Friday, has left authorities searching for the cause of the issue.

The glitch, which has not yet been linked to a specific reason, is delaying the entry of passengers into Germany. However, the process is still possible despite the manual operations.

Interestingly, despite the challenges posed by this IT disruption, Frankfurt airport—Germany's busiest—is not experiencing significant congestion at present, signaling effective management despite the technical hiccup.

(With inputs from agencies.)