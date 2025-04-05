Left Menu

Ovechkin Matches Gretzky's Unbreakable NHL Goal Record

Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time goal record with his 894th career goal. Achieved during a power play against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin's landmark score led the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 lead. Acknowledged by Gretzky himself, Ovechkin now stands on the brink of history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 07:05 IST
In a historic sporting moment, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin equalled the legendary Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 career goals in the National Hockey League (NHL) on Friday.

Ovechkin, whose landmark goal occurred during a critical third-period power play against the Chicago Blackhawks, brought the Capitals to a 4-3 lead. The momentous occasion, celebrated by Ovechkin's teammates, saw Hall of Famer Gretzky applauding from the stands.

The 39-year-old Russian's next goal will set a new record, surpassing what was once deemed an unbreakable feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

