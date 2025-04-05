Ovechkin Matches Gretzky's Unbreakable NHL Goal Record

In a historic sporting moment, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin equalled the legendary Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 career goals in the National Hockey League (NHL) on Friday.

Ovechkin, whose landmark goal occurred during a critical third-period power play against the Chicago Blackhawks, brought the Capitals to a 4-3 lead. The momentous occasion, celebrated by Ovechkin's teammates, saw Hall of Famer Gretzky applauding from the stands.

The 39-year-old Russian's next goal will set a new record, surpassing what was once deemed an unbreakable feat.

