Left Menu

India's Evolving Consumption: From Groceries to Goods

A State Bank of India report reveals that Indian households have notably shifted their spending from food to non-food items over the past 12 years. This trend, reflecting both rural and urban areas, is driven by economic growth, changing lifestyles, and government policies, impacting cereals, hygiene, and clothing consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:29 IST
India's Evolving Consumption: From Groceries to Goods
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift observed over the last 12 years, Indian households have redefined their spending priorities, moving away from food-related expenses to non-food items, according to a comprehensive analysis by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report unveils key trends indicating a marked decline in the consumption of cereals and pulses by more than 5 percent in both rural and urban sectors.

The analysis highlights a transformative change in consumer behavior, observing that spending on food in rural areas has dropped from 52.9 percent in 2011-12 to 47.04 percent in 2023-24, marking a decline of 5.86 percentage points. Similarly, urban food expenditure decreased from 42.62 percent to 39.68 percent, a reduction of 2.94 percentage points.

This consumption shift is attributed to rising incomes, improved living standards, and strategic government policies. Increased awareness and initiatives, like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, have elevated spending on toiletries, while rationalized GST rates have boosted non-food expenditure, reflecting India's evolving socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

The Hidden Costs of Occupation in the West Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025