Mumbai's Suburban Roads Deadline: Complete by May 31, Minister Shelar Demands

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has issued a directive for the completion of road works in Mumbai's suburban district by May 31, emphasizing accountability from the civic body.

Shelar, who visited Bandra West to inspect ongoing projects, revealed that 74 roads are currently under cement concreting work in Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz (West).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been instructed to coordinate with utility service providers to finish Phase 1 and Phase 2 contractor packages before the monsoon and submit a detailed completion report within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)