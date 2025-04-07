Left Menu

Mumbai's Suburban Roads Deadline: Complete by May 31, Minister Shelar Demands

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has mandated the completion of road works in Mumbai's suburban district by May 31. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation must submit road-wise completion reports within 15 days and pause new projects until post-monsoon, ensuring timely delivery to prevent inconvenience during rainy seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:58 IST
Mumbai's Suburban Roads Deadline: Complete by May 31, Minister Shelar Demands
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has issued a directive for the completion of road works in Mumbai's suburban district by May 31, emphasizing accountability from the civic body.

Shelar, who visited Bandra West to inspect ongoing projects, revealed that 74 roads are currently under cement concreting work in Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz (West).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been instructed to coordinate with utility service providers to finish Phase 1 and Phase 2 contractor packages before the monsoon and submit a detailed completion report within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025