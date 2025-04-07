Mumbai's Suburban Roads Deadline: Complete by May 31, Minister Shelar Demands
Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has mandated the completion of road works in Mumbai's suburban district by May 31. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation must submit road-wise completion reports within 15 days and pause new projects until post-monsoon, ensuring timely delivery to prevent inconvenience during rainy seasons.
Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has issued a directive for the completion of road works in Mumbai's suburban district by May 31, emphasizing accountability from the civic body.
Shelar, who visited Bandra West to inspect ongoing projects, revealed that 74 roads are currently under cement concreting work in Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz (West).
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been instructed to coordinate with utility service providers to finish Phase 1 and Phase 2 contractor packages before the monsoon and submit a detailed completion report within 15 days.
