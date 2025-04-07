Left Menu

Uttarakhand CID Accelerates Action in Loni Urban Credit Society Scam

The Uttarakhand Crime Branch-CID is intensifying its investigation into the Loni Urban Multi State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Ltd scam. Measures include arrests, property seizures, and collaboration with the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate. Eight cases are registered across multiple districts as authorities work to recover investors' funds.

Updated: 07-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:08 IST
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Uttarakhand Crime Branch-CID has expedited its actions in the Loni Urban Multi State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Ltd (LUCC) scam, implementing rigorous measures like arrests and property seizures.

Coordinating with the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate, the authorities are committed to ensuring justice for the defrauded investors.

To date, eight cases have been registered against the Loni Urban Credit Society across different districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun and Pauri, as police continue their probe into the fraudulent schemes that deceived many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

