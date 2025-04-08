Enhancing Rural Infrastructure in Papua New Guinea: A Collaborative Training Initiative

A total of 78 engineers and technical professionals have successfully completed a series of specialized training courses designed to enhance the skills required for rural infrastructure development in Papua New Guinea. The training, delivered as part of a joint initiative between the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Papua New Guinea University of Technology (PNG Unitech), focused on strengthening the country’s capacity for sustainable infrastructure projects. This program was held under the EU-STREIT PNG framework and took place from January to March 2025 in East and West Sepik Provinces.

The training series, which included five comprehensive courses, was led by Dr. Mirzi Betasolo, the Head of the School of Civil Engineering at PNG Unitech. Dr. Betasolo emphasized that the initiative was an example of the power of academic and development partnerships in fostering local expertise, aimed at building inclusive and resilient rural infrastructure. "This collaboration will significantly contribute to developing the technical skills needed to address Papua New Guinea's infrastructure challenges," Dr. Betasolo remarked.

Core Areas of Training

The series of training sessions focused on a variety of key technical topics crucial to the successful development and management of rural infrastructure. The courses covered the following subjects:

PNG Road Transport Infrastructure Management System (RoTIMS) Participants learned how to implement and manage the Road Transport Infrastructure Management System, which is essential for maintaining the road networks throughout the country. The course also included in-depth training on preparing Annual Road Maintenance Plans (ARMP) and Provincial Road Transport Master Plans (PRTMP), key tools for ensuring that roads remain in good condition despite the challenging environmental conditions in the region. Construction Supervision of Retaining Structures The training provided hands-on experience in overseeing the construction of retaining structures such as gabions, cement masonry, plum concrete, and reinforced cement concrete (RCC). The emphasis was on safety and durability, critical for infrastructure that will endure the tropical climate and seismic activity in the region. Material Testing and Laboratory Practices Participants were trained in material testing procedures, with a focus on quality assurance and quality control. This part of the course emphasized the importance of using the right materials and techniques to ensure the longevity and effectiveness of the infrastructure being developed. The training also included practical applications in laboratory settings to enhance participants’ technical skills. Procurement and Contract Management A key area of the training was on procurement processes and contract management, essential skills for effectively managing infrastructure projects. The course covered the intricacies of the tendering process, contract negotiation, and project management, all aimed at ensuring the timely and cost-effective delivery of infrastructure projects.

Participants and Local Impact

The training attracted a diverse range of participants, including engineers and technical staff from the Department of Works and Highways (DoWH), Provincial Works Divisions, the Department of National Planning and Monitoring (DNPM), district administrations, and local contractors. This broad participation ensures that the knowledge gained through the program will be spread across various sectors involved in infrastructure development at the local level.

The EU-STREIT PNG programme, a European Union initiative, has been instrumental in addressing the infrastructure challenges faced by rural communities in Papua New Guinea. By training local professionals, the initiative supports the development of infrastructure projects that are both sustainable and responsive to the unique needs of rural populations.

Looking Forward: A Commitment to Sustainable Infrastructure Development

Dr. Betasolo expressed his optimism about the long-term impact of the training initiative. “The practical knowledge delivered during these courses will have a direct impact on the quality and resilience of rural infrastructure in Papua New Guinea. By fostering local expertise, we ensure that the development of rural communities is not only sustainable but also inclusive of the needs of the population.”

The ILO and PNG Unitech have expressed their commitment to continuing their collaboration in promoting employment-intensive approaches to infrastructure development. They plan to expand the scope of the training and explore further opportunities for fostering practical engineering education that supports the broader goals of sustainable development across the country.

In conclusion, this partnership between the ILO, PNG Unitech, and local stakeholders is paving the way for more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure development in Papua New Guinea. Through these training programs, the country is building a stronger foundation for future growth, ensuring that its rural communities benefit from the expertise and knowledge needed to address infrastructure challenges effectively.