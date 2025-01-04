Indian IT Sector Navigates Mixed Q3 Performance Amid Recovery

The Indian IT services sector is gearing up for the third quarter of FY25, which traditionally sees subdued performance due to seasonal furloughs. A report by Centrum suggests that major players like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech are set for modest growth, in contrast to Tier 2 firms like Coforge, which are expected to show more robust sequential revenue growth thanks to effective operational strategies.

The report forecasts varied revenue growth among Tier 1 IT companies, with TCS projecting -0.8%, Infosys 0.0%, HCL Tech 3.3%, Wipro -1.5%, and Tech Mahindra -0.4%. In comparison, Tier 2 companies anticipate growth between 0.1% and 3.8%. Insights from management regarding demand trends, revenue guidance, and hiring plans will be crucial in assessing the future direction of the industry.

Despite facing challenges such as wage hikes and shifting client needs, IT firms are focused on enhancing operating margins through strategies like reducing subcontracting costs and optimizing employee structures. The demand environment is improving, with BFSI and TMT sectors showing recovery signs, while Manufacturing and Healthcare continue to lead growth. Additionally, firms are increasingly exploring generative AI solutions as a key growth driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)