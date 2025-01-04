Namo Bharat Corridor: Linking Delhi to Meerut in Record Time

In a significant transport milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 13-kilometer Delhi segment of the Namo Bharat corridor on Sunday, connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. This major development comes as part of the wider plan to streamline connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, officials report.

The operational corridor, which will expand to 55 kilometers, is expected to drastically cut travel time by one-third, offering commuters a journey from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in under 40 minutes. The corridor's expansion promisingly enhances regional transit and passenger convenience with state-of-the-art amenities, prioritizing inclusive access for all passengers.

The Namo Bharat project promises environmental benefits by potentially taking over one lakh private vehicles off the roads, reducing carbon emissions significantly. This transformative transport network is a step forward in providing sustainable transport solutions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)