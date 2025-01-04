Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Navy to Explore Ocean Economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made an appeal to the Indian Navy to explore the untapped potential of the ocean economy. During an operational demonstration by the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, Naidu highlighted the vast opportunities that the ocean economy presents, urging the Navy to guide state governments in making the most of it.

According to Naidu, the ocean economy is a significant asset that remains underutilized. He addressed Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and the audience, stressing that the Navy could play a vital role in advancing the state's financial development. Moreover, the Chief Minister emphasized the Navy's crucial involvement in safeguarding the nation and responding to natural calamities and protecting maritime trade.

With references to the Navy's historical role in past conflicts and emergencies, Naidu assured that the TDP-led NDA government is dedicated to transforming Visakhapatnam into a hub of financial, technological, and manufacturing activities. The operational display featured warships, aircraft, and traditional ceremonies, showcasing the Navy's multifaceted capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)