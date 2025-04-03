India's Coastal Shipping Bill: Transforming Maritime Trade

The Lok Sabha has passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, creating a dedicated legal framework to revolutionize coastal trade in India. The bill is pivotal in transforming the maritime sector into an economical, reliable, and sustainable mode of transportation, significantly reducing the burden on road and rail networks.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that the bill aligns coastal trade with India's broader transport vision under the National Logistics Policy. Modernizing outdated provisions like the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, this bill sets new guidelines for licensing and regulation of foreign vessels, integrates coastal and inland waterways, and outlines penalties for regulatory violations.

The Coastal Shipping Bill is designed to reduce logistics costs and promote green transport, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative by creating job opportunities in shipbuilding and port services. The bill's strategic plan enhances transparency and cooperative federalism with active involvement of states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)