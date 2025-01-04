Left Menu

Heroic Highway Rescue: Quick-Thinking Traffic Cops Save Retired Officer

Three traffic cops bravely rescued a retired officer from a burning car on Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Using a passing water tanker's supply, they extinguished the fire, ensuring the officer's safety and preventing a traffic jam. The officer is now receiving hospital care for his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:31 IST
In a dramatic rescue operation on Saturday, three vigilant traffic cops swiftly pulled a retired police officer from his flaming vehicle on the bustling Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Thane. The car ignited around 7.30 pm as the officer traveled toward Nashik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat reported.

Traffic officers Bipin Trimbak Bhosale, Vijay Kisan Chavan, and Satish Nana Lahare orchestrated a quick response by halting a passing water tanker to extinguish the flames. While the vehicle was completely charred, the occupant was successfully rescued and is currently under medical care. Shirsat credited the quick actions with averting a significant traffic bottleneck on the major roadway.

Praising their initiative, Shirsat said, 'The trio displayed remarkable presence of mind, acting decisively before any assistance arrived, which prevented chaos on one of the region's busiest routes.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

