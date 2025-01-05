Fog Disrupts Flights at Srinagar Airport
Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport faced disruptions due to poor visibility caused by fog. Visibility dropped to 50 meters, leading to delays and rescheduling. Fog had also impacted flights the previous day, causing further delays and diversions.
- Country:
- India
Operations at Srinagar International Airport were disrupted on Sunday as dense fog severely reduced visibility, officials reported. With visibility plummeting to just 50 meters early in the morning, airlines rescheduled all flights to post-10 a.m. slots.
The official from the Airports Authority of India confirmed that the poor visibility was a significant hindrance to normal flight operations. This comes after similar disruptions on Saturday, with dense fog causing numerous flight delays and diversions.
The situation highlights the recurring challenges foggy weather poses to the airport's schedule, impacting passenger plans and airline operations alike.
