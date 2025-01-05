Fog Disrupts Flights at Srinagar Airport

Operations at Srinagar International Airport were disrupted on Sunday as dense fog severely reduced visibility, officials reported. With visibility plummeting to just 50 meters early in the morning, airlines rescheduled all flights to post-10 a.m. slots.

The official from the Airports Authority of India confirmed that the poor visibility was a significant hindrance to normal flight operations. This comes after similar disruptions on Saturday, with dense fog causing numerous flight delays and diversions.

The situation highlights the recurring challenges foggy weather poses to the airport's schedule, impacting passenger plans and airline operations alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)