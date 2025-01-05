Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Flights at Srinagar Airport

Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport faced disruptions due to poor visibility caused by fog. Visibility dropped to 50 meters, leading to delays and rescheduling. Fog had also impacted flights the previous day, causing further delays and diversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:14 IST
Fog Disrupts Flights at Srinagar Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Operations at Srinagar International Airport were disrupted on Sunday as dense fog severely reduced visibility, officials reported. With visibility plummeting to just 50 meters early in the morning, airlines rescheduled all flights to post-10 a.m. slots.

The official from the Airports Authority of India confirmed that the poor visibility was a significant hindrance to normal flight operations. This comes after similar disruptions on Saturday, with dense fog causing numerous flight delays and diversions.

The situation highlights the recurring challenges foggy weather poses to the airport's schedule, impacting passenger plans and airline operations alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025