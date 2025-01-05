Left Menu

Milestone Extension: Delhi Metro Expands with New Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension and laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli corridor in the Delhi Metro network. This extension adds significant connectivity, covering 394.448 km across 289 stations, and will enhance accessibility in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh areas, boosting integration and commuting efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:13 IST
Milestone Extension: Delhi Metro Expands with New Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension, marking a significant milestone in Delhi Metro's Phase IV development. Passenger services are set to begin at 3 pm, with the new section serving as an important addition to the Magenta Line.

This extension stretches the operational network to 394.448 km, encompassing 289 stations overall. Once complete, the Magenta Line will extend from Krishna Park Extension to R K Ashram Marg by 2026, further enhancing public transit.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli corridor, expected to feature 21 stations and improve connectivity in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This corridor aims to provide enhanced access to various zones, bolstering residential, commercial, and industrial integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025