Milestone Extension: Delhi Metro Expands with New Corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension and laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli corridor in the Delhi Metro network. This extension adds significant connectivity, covering 394.448 km across 289 stations, and will enhance accessibility in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh areas, boosting integration and commuting efficiency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension, marking a significant milestone in Delhi Metro's Phase IV development. Passenger services are set to begin at 3 pm, with the new section serving as an important addition to the Magenta Line.
This extension stretches the operational network to 394.448 km, encompassing 289 stations overall. Once complete, the Magenta Line will extend from Krishna Park Extension to R K Ashram Marg by 2026, further enhancing public transit.
Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli corridor, expected to feature 21 stations and improve connectivity in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This corridor aims to provide enhanced access to various zones, bolstering residential, commercial, and industrial integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
