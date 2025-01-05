Namo Bharat Train: Transforming Regional Connectivity with Delhi-Meerut RRTS

The Namo Bharat train marked a significant milestone on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. This stretch, extending from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar, is a pivotal part of improving connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.

Prime Minister Modi personally embarked on the Namo Bharat train journey from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, engaging with passengers, including children, showcasing the project's potential to enhance daily commutes. The corridor now links Meerut to Delhi in a mere 40 minutes, with the 55-km stretch featuring 11 operational stations.

The train service will operate every 15 minutes starting from 5 pm, with fares ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 225, depending on the coach type. Other sections of the corridor are advancing rapidly, promising a comprehensive transit solution for the region, with an emphasis on seamless integration with other modes of transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)