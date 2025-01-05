Adani Wilmar's New FMCG Growth Strategy: Riding the ITC Model

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL), the largest edible oil firm in India, is adopting a strategic pivot similar to ITC's approach, leveraging its core business to fuel the growth of its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) portfolio. This shift comes after the Adani group announced its exit plans, according to industry insiders.

Mirroring ITC's expansion from a robust cigarette business into the FMCG sector, AWL plans to base its growth strategy on its established edible oil operations. In a significant development, AWL's FMCG division reported a 24% volume increase year-on-year, with the food and FMCG segments now constituting 20% of overall volumes and 9% of total revenue.

This strategic realignment reflects AWL's determination to capture a greater market share and diversify its brand portfolio, utilizing an extensive distribution network that targets over 2.1 million outlets nationwide. The company anticipates further growth through e-commerce, which saw an impressive 41% rise in sales last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)