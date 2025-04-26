Left Menu

Diplomatic Delicate Dance: US-Iran Talks Aim to Mend Decades-Long Nuclear Rift

Iran and the US engage in critical nuclear negotiations in Oman to limit Iran's nuclear program, aimed at easing long-standing tensions. The talks focus on uranium enrichment, with both nations' experts involved. A nearby explosion in Iran underscores the region's volatility amid hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:50 IST
In a significant diplomatic venture, Iran and the United States are conducting in-depth negotiations in Oman addressing Tehran's advancing nuclear program. The talks, centered on uranium enrichment, are pivotal amidst decades of tension between the nations.

While specific details remain undisclosed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff lead the discussions. Previous rounds were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi. Experts from both sides are now involved in fleshing out a potential agreement.

Concurrently, a massive explosion in southern Iran, injuring hundreds, underscores the precariousness of the region. Despite past setbacks, optimism persists that a diplomatic resolution can be achieved, alleviating long-standing economic sanctions on Iran and steering clear of military conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

