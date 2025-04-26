Crackdown in Istanbul: Political Tensions Rise with Latest Detentions

In a significant escalation of legal action against opposition figures, Turkish authorities detained 47 more members of the Istanbul municipality on Saturday. The detainees, linked to accusations of corruption, include high-ranking officials, intensifying the crackdown following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu, regarded as a key challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan, faces charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group, which he consistently denies. His detention and the arrests of municipality members have led to protests and accusations of a politically motivated judiciary by his supporters.

The Republican People's Party (CHP), Imamoglu's party, claims these measures aim to weaken the opposition before elections. Tensions remain high as Turkey's government insists the judiciary is acting independently, rejecting claims of political manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)