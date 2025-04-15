Dhoni's Strategy Shift: Boosting Batting Confidence at Chepauk

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a notable appeal to the Chepauk curators, urging them to prepare surfaces that instill confidence in his batters. The Chennai Super Kings' skipper is determined to avoid timid play and bring back the aggressive spirit of his team, reflecting on a recent victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

This tactical pivot comes after CSK ended a four-game losing streak, including three at home, by successfully chasing a 167-run target with improved batting. Dhoni's timely 26-run cameo in 11 balls was pivotal in sealing the win, marking a turnaround for the five-time champions.

Dhoni pointed out the team's batting inefficiencies at home, attributing them to slow pitch conditions. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling roles better and the need for a strong Powerplay strategy. The captain also praised young talent Shaik Rasheed, marking his imposing debut with a solid performance.

