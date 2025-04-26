India's Grit and Solidarity Shine in Hockey Tour Down Under

The Indian women's hockey team showcased remarkable resilience during their opening match against a formidable Australia 'A' in Perth on Saturday. Despite conceding a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Indian side continued to fight back, with Mahima Tete, Navneet Kaur, and Lalremsiami scoring for the team.

Australia 'A', however, maintained their dominance with goals from Neasa Flynn, Olivia Downes, Ruby Harris, Tatum Stewart, and Kendra Fitzpatrick, securing their 5-3 victory. The match was marked by India's determination as they narrowed the gap, demonstrating strategic play and indefatigable spirit.

In a poignant gesture, the Indian players donned black armbands to commemorate those lost in the Pahalgam attack, underscoring the team's unity and compassion. As the series progresses, India looks forward to a rematch with Australia 'A' and aims for a stronger performance.

