Left Menu

India's Grit and Solidarity Shine in Hockey Tour Down Under

The Indian women's hockey team showcased resilience in their opening match against Australia 'A', narrowly losing 3-5. Despite the loss, the team's gesture of wearing black armbands to honor Pahalgam attack victims stood out. India aims to come back stronger in the subsequent matches of their Australia tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:52 IST
India's Grit and Solidarity Shine in Hockey Tour Down Under
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indian women's hockey team showcased remarkable resilience during their opening match against a formidable Australia 'A' in Perth on Saturday. Despite conceding a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Indian side continued to fight back, with Mahima Tete, Navneet Kaur, and Lalremsiami scoring for the team.

Australia 'A', however, maintained their dominance with goals from Neasa Flynn, Olivia Downes, Ruby Harris, Tatum Stewart, and Kendra Fitzpatrick, securing their 5-3 victory. The match was marked by India's determination as they narrowed the gap, demonstrating strategic play and indefatigable spirit.

In a poignant gesture, the Indian players donned black armbands to commemorate those lost in the Pahalgam attack, underscoring the team's unity and compassion. As the series progresses, India looks forward to a rematch with Australia 'A' and aims for a stronger performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025