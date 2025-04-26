India's Grit and Solidarity Shine in Hockey Tour Down Under
The Indian women's hockey team showcased resilience in their opening match against Australia 'A', narrowly losing 3-5. Despite the loss, the team's gesture of wearing black armbands to honor Pahalgam attack victims stood out. India aims to come back stronger in the subsequent matches of their Australia tour.
- Country:
- Australia
The Indian women's hockey team showcased remarkable resilience during their opening match against a formidable Australia 'A' in Perth on Saturday. Despite conceding a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Indian side continued to fight back, with Mahima Tete, Navneet Kaur, and Lalremsiami scoring for the team.
Australia 'A', however, maintained their dominance with goals from Neasa Flynn, Olivia Downes, Ruby Harris, Tatum Stewart, and Kendra Fitzpatrick, securing their 5-3 victory. The match was marked by India's determination as they narrowed the gap, demonstrating strategic play and indefatigable spirit.
In a poignant gesture, the Indian players donned black armbands to commemorate those lost in the Pahalgam attack, underscoring the team's unity and compassion. As the series progresses, India looks forward to a rematch with Australia 'A' and aims for a stronger performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Unites in Crisis: Support Helpline and Swift Action Amid Pahalgam Attack
Political Drama Unfolds as JD-U Skips Key Meeting on Pahalgam Attack
Kashmir Unites in Grief: Pahalgam Attack Sparks Protest and Mourning
India Unites Against Terrorism: Strong Measures After Pahalgam Attack
Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Care to Pahalgam Attack Victims