Indian Badminton Stars Aim for Sudirman Cup Glory in 2025

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are set to spearhead India's quest for the Sudirman Cup 2025, a prominent badminton tournament, in China. Scheduled from April 27 to May 4, the Indian contingent faces tough competition from Indonesia, Denmark, and England in Group D.

India's lineup will see Sindhu, ranked 18th in women's singles, paired with Anupama Upadhyaya. On the men's side, Lakshya Sen, also ranked 18th, teams up with HS Prannoy. Notably absent are doubles specialists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, paving the way for emerging talents Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi.

With the top two teams from each group advancing, India hopes to surpass its past best performances when it reached quarter-finals in 2011 and 2017. 16 nations will compete for the title across four groups, with defending champions China leading Group A. The tournament could witness a dramatic resurgence for India on the world stage.

