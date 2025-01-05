Namo Bharat Train: Connecting Delhi and Meerut

In a significant development for regional transit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated a new 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. This opening marks an enhancement in connectivity between the capital city Delhi and the neighboring town of Meerut.

Modi, showcasing the seamless integration of modern technology and traditional modes, took a ride on the Namo Bharat train. His journey from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar not only underscored the project's significance but also highlighted its readiness for immediate passenger use.

The RRTS corridor is set to transform daily commuting. With trains running every 15 minutes and a comprehensive infrastructure including 11 stations, it represents a leap forward in public transit solutions. Additionally, this initiative prioritizes passenger comfort and inclusivity, with amenities designed for women, elderly, and differently-abled individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)