Left Menu

Namo Bharat Train: Connecting Delhi and Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, enhancing connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. The Namo Bharat trains are operational, offering convenient transit options, with features designed for passenger comfort. Modi interacted with the public during his inaugural journey on this modern transit system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:45 IST
Namo Bharat Train: Connecting Delhi and Meerut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for regional transit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated a new 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. This opening marks an enhancement in connectivity between the capital city Delhi and the neighboring town of Meerut.

Modi, showcasing the seamless integration of modern technology and traditional modes, took a ride on the Namo Bharat train. His journey from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar not only underscored the project's significance but also highlighted its readiness for immediate passenger use.

The RRTS corridor is set to transform daily commuting. With trains running every 15 minutes and a comprehensive infrastructure including 11 stations, it represents a leap forward in public transit solutions. Additionally, this initiative prioritizes passenger comfort and inclusivity, with amenities designed for women, elderly, and differently-abled individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025