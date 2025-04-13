JNU's Barak Hostel: Balancing Inclusivity and Regional Priorities

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has emphasized that while northeastern students are prioritized for accommodation in the newly opened Barak Hostel, no specific reservations based on region or culture are in place. This move aligns with official directives, promoting inclusivity on campus.

The hostel allotment process, which began on April 8, follows an existing policy without reserving seats for specific cultural groups, despite the university acknowledging directives to prioritize northeastern students. This follows an Inter-University agreement and government funding for the Barak Hostel project.

Despite protests from the North East Students' Forum demanding 75% seat reservations for northeastern students, JNU maintains that diversity and inclusivity remain core values. The university states its commitment to fostering mutual cooperation among students from various backgrounds.

