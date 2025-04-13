Left Menu

JNU's Barak Hostel: Balancing Inclusivity and Regional Priorities

Jawaharlal Nehru University prioritizes northeastern students in the newly opened Barak Hostel, despite protests from the North East Students' Forum demanding specific reservations. The university maintains it promotes diversity without region-specific reservations, aligning with government directives for inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:47 IST
JNU's Barak Hostel: Balancing Inclusivity and Regional Priorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has emphasized that while northeastern students are prioritized for accommodation in the newly opened Barak Hostel, no specific reservations based on region or culture are in place. This move aligns with official directives, promoting inclusivity on campus.

The hostel allotment process, which began on April 8, follows an existing policy without reserving seats for specific cultural groups, despite the university acknowledging directives to prioritize northeastern students. This follows an Inter-University agreement and government funding for the Barak Hostel project.

Despite protests from the North East Students' Forum demanding 75% seat reservations for northeastern students, JNU maintains that diversity and inclusivity remain core values. The university states its commitment to fostering mutual cooperation among students from various backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025