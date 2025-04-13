Trump's Tech Tariff Tweaks: A Relief for Big Tech Amid Trade Tensions
President Donald Trump's administration has granted exceptions from steep tariffs on various tech imports from China, such as smartphones and computers, providing relief for tech companies like Apple. Despite these exceptions, tariffs connected to the U.S. fentanyl crisis remain, and a new investigation on semiconductors has been announced.
The Trump administration's recent decision to exempt certain tech imports like smartphones and computers from high tariffs is viewed as a significant boon for major companies such as Apple.
Despite maintaining a 20% duty related to the fentanyl crisis, this move indicates a growing awareness of the economic impact on U.S. consumers.
A trade investigation focused on semiconductors has been announced, signaling more adjustments in the future. Meanwhile, China's response to these developments emphasizes a need for further corrections.
