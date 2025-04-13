Trump's Tech Tariff Tweaks: A Relief for Big Tech Amid Trade Tensions

The Trump administration's recent decision to exempt certain tech imports like smartphones and computers from high tariffs is viewed as a significant boon for major companies such as Apple.

Despite maintaining a 20% duty related to the fentanyl crisis, this move indicates a growing awareness of the economic impact on U.S. consumers.

A trade investigation focused on semiconductors has been announced, signaling more adjustments in the future. Meanwhile, China's response to these developments emphasizes a need for further corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)