Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Disbandment amid China's Pressure
Hong Kong’s last major opposition party, the Democratic Party, is moving toward disbandment due to pressure from China’s national security crackdown. The party, established before Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, faces threats of arrests. A final decision on its dissolution will be voted on in the coming months.
Hong Kong's Democratic Party, the last significant opposition party in the region, took decisive action towards disbanding itself over the weekend under escalating pressure from China's national security measures.
According to insiders, Chinese authorities made it clear to the party that it must dissolve or face severe repercussions, potentially involving arrests. Established three years before Hong Kong transitioned back to Chinese governance in 1997, the Democratic Party has been a pivotal force advocating for democratic progress.
Party leader Lo Kin-hei reported that an overwhelming 90 percent of members voted to initiate disbandment procedures. A final vote, requiring a 75 percent majority, will decide its ultimate closure, marking 30 years of opposition party efforts in the territory.
