Curfew Extended in Birgunj Amid Hanuman Jayanti Clashes

A curfew in Birgunj Municipality, Nepal, has been extended following violent incidents during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Initial clashes resulted in injuries to both police and civilians after stones were thrown. The extension restricts movement and gatherings as authorities aim to restore order.

Kathmandu | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:47 IST
A curfew in Nepal's Birgunj Municipality has been extended following violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials announced. The extension, which remains in place until midnight Sunday, was deemed necessary after stones were reportedly thrown, prompting a confrontation between groups.

In a statement, Parsa District Administration confirmed that the initial curfew—imposed from 7:30 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday—will continue due to injuries sustained by dozens of people, including both police officers and residents.

To prevent further unrest, authorities have banned all movement, rallies, and gatherings near central Birgunj and the neighboring Indian town of Raxaul. The incident erupted when stones were reportedly thrown as the procession carried an idol of Lord Hanuman through the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

