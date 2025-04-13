Curfew Extended in Birgunj Amid Hanuman Jayanti Clashes
A curfew in Birgunj Municipality, Nepal, has been extended following violent incidents during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Initial clashes resulted in injuries to both police and civilians after stones were thrown. The extension restricts movement and gatherings as authorities aim to restore order.
- Country:
- Nepal
A curfew in Nepal's Birgunj Municipality has been extended following violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials announced. The extension, which remains in place until midnight Sunday, was deemed necessary after stones were reportedly thrown, prompting a confrontation between groups.
In a statement, Parsa District Administration confirmed that the initial curfew—imposed from 7:30 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday—will continue due to injuries sustained by dozens of people, including both police officers and residents.
To prevent further unrest, authorities have banned all movement, rallies, and gatherings near central Birgunj and the neighboring Indian town of Raxaul. The incident erupted when stones were reportedly thrown as the procession carried an idol of Lord Hanuman through the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- curfew
- Hanuman Jayanti
- Birgunj
- Nepal
- Parsa district
- clashes
- violence
- procession
- stone pelting
- Raxaul
ALSO READ
Curfew Lifted in Kathmandu Amidst Pro-Monarchy Protests and Violence
Nepal in Turmoil: Arrests and Violence Mars Pro-Monarchy Protests
Clashes Erupt Over Monarchy Demand in Kathmandu
Clashes Erupt in Abuja: Deadly Confrontation Between Nigerian Security Forces and Shi'ite Protesters
Tension Eases in Mothabari as Authorities Ensure Control After Clashes