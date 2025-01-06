Flight Disturbance: Passenger Booked for Mid-Air Ruckus

In a recent incident, a passenger was booked by the local authorities in Kerala for causing a disturbance on a flight from Doha. The passenger, identified as Sooraj, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The Nedumbassery police acted on a complaint filed by flight attendants, stating that Sooraj's behavior was disruptive and caused inconvenience to other passengers on the Air India Express flight.

The police registered the case under Section 118(A) of the Kerala Police Act, marking another instance of unruly behavior in the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)