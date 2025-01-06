Left Menu

Flight Disturbance: Passenger Booked for Mid-Air Ruckus

A passenger named Sooraj was booked for causing a disturbance on a flight from Doha to Kerala while intoxicated. The Nedumbassery police registered a case following a complaint from the flight attendants. The incident unraveled on an Air India Express flight, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:15 IST
Flight Disturbance: Passenger Booked for Mid-Air Ruckus
passenger
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident, a passenger was booked by the local authorities in Kerala for causing a disturbance on a flight from Doha. The passenger, identified as Sooraj, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The Nedumbassery police acted on a complaint filed by flight attendants, stating that Sooraj's behavior was disruptive and caused inconvenience to other passengers on the Air India Express flight.

The police registered the case under Section 118(A) of the Kerala Police Act, marking another instance of unruly behavior in the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025