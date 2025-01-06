Left Menu

Snow Disrupts Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar International Airport faced disruptions due to snowfall in the Kashmir valley. Flight operations were delayed as snow clearance was underway. The valley experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, following dense fog that impacted flights over the weekend, leading to delays, diversions, and cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:27 IST
Schipol airport Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport are facing significant challenges due to snowfall in the Kashmir valley, according to airport officials.

Efforts to clear the runway of snow are ongoing, forcing airlines to postpone their flights until after 9:30 am, as per an Airports Authority of India official.

The region encountered a new round of snow on Sunday. In addition, dense fog hampered the airport's operations on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in multiple flight delays, diversions, and cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

