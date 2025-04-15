Technical Snag Leads to Flight Delays for Hundreds
Over 200 passengers experienced delays for flights to New Delhi and Mumbai due to technical issues with the aircrafts. Initially scheduled for mid-morning departures, the flights were postponed to late afternoon. Passengers were left waiting at the airport as officials worked to resolve the issue.
More than 200 passengers headed to New Delhi and Mumbai found themselves stranded at the airport after their flights were delayed.
Officials attributed the setback to a technical snag, with flights initially set to depart at 11:20 am and 11:40 am now expected to leave only after 4 pm.
The extended wait left passengers anxious as they anticipated their revised travel schedules.
