Technical Snag Leads to Flight Delays for Hundreds

Over 200 passengers experienced delays for flights to New Delhi and Mumbai due to technical issues with the aircrafts. Initially scheduled for mid-morning departures, the flights were postponed to late afternoon. Passengers were left waiting at the airport as officials worked to resolve the issue.

Updated: 15-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 200 passengers headed to New Delhi and Mumbai found themselves stranded at the airport after their flights were delayed.

Officials attributed the setback to a technical snag, with flights initially set to depart at 11:20 am and 11:40 am now expected to leave only after 4 pm.

The extended wait left passengers anxious as they anticipated their revised travel schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

