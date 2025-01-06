Markets Brace for Turbulent Week Amid Political and Economic Uncertainty

Asian share markets showed mixed results on Monday as investors braced for a week filled with crucial economic updates, expected to underline the United States' relative outperformance and bolster the dollar's bullish run. Political uncertainty persisted with speculation about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's possible resignation.

Despite potential political upheavals, investors seem to have priced in a possible election, leading to a slight dip of 0.3% in the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar to 1.4404. Analysts anticipate the upcoming U.S. December payrolls report on Friday to reveal a rise of 150,000 jobs, with unemployment steady at 4.2%.

The week is packed with data, including ADP hiring statistics, job openings, and key surveys, which could influence Federal Reserve rate cut expectations for 2025. Additionally, European inflation data and Chinese consumer prices will likely impact future rate cut dialogues globally.

