Abrol Builders Unveils 'Abrol Signature' Ahead of Schedule

Abrol Builders & Developers announced the early completion of 'Abrol Signature', located in Malad West. The project, featuring modern 1 and 2 BHK homes and premium facilities, was completed ahead of its RERA deadline. Its prime location ensures connectivity, marking a milestone in urban living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:03 IST
Abeer Vivek Abrol Launches Abrol Signature in Malad West- A Landmark Project Completed Before Deadline. Image Credit: ANI
Abrol Builders & Developers has successfully launched 'Abrol Signature', a new premium residential project in Jan Kalyan Nagar, Malad West, Mumbai. The Vice President, Abeer Vivek Abrol, announced the early completion of this prestigious development, which sets a new standard for timely project deliveries in the real estate sector.

The project, completed well before its RERA deadline of October 25, 2025, officially received its Occupation Certificate on November 7, 2024. 'Abrol Signature' is strategically located near the upcoming metro station, offering increased connectivity. It features spacious 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments outfitted with modern amenities, including a fully equipped gymnasium, catering to the needs of contemporary families seeking luxury and convenience.

Addressing attendees at the launch event, Abeer Vivek Abrol expressed pride in the project's on-schedule completion, emphasizing the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This development combines well-thought-out design, premium features, and an unbeatable location, redefining urban living standards. For further information, interested individuals can contact Abrol Builders & Developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

