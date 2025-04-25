Bologna Triumphs Over Empoli to Reach Coppa Italia Final
Bologna secured a place in the Coppa Italia final with a decisive 2-1 victory over Empoli, concluding the semi-finals with a 5-1 aggregate win. Key goals from Giovanni Fabbian and Thijs Dallinga paved the way for Bologna's success, setting up a final clash with AC Milan.
Bologna effortlessly advanced to the Coppa Italia final after a 2-1 home victory against Empoli on Thursday, sealing a 5-1 aggregate triumph. This sets the stage for a final face-off with AC Milan. Bologna entered the semi-final second leg comfortably, while Empoli faced a daunting task to recover from a three-goal deficit.
The match began with Giovanni Fabbian's early goal in the seventh minute, extending Bologna's aggregate lead, leaving Empoli with an uphill battle. Despite the pressure, Empoli responded in the 33rd minute as Ola Solbakken's shot rebounded off Federico Ravaglia, allowing Viktor Kovalenko to score from close range.
In the dying moments, both teams displayed creative play, culminating in Thijs Dallinga's header four minutes from the end, solidifying Bologna's victory. Bologna is set to challenge AC Milan in the final at the Stadio Olimpico on May 14.
