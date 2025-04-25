Left Menu

US-China Trade Talk Confusion: Mixed Messages Add to Tensions

President Trump has claimed that trade talks with China are proceeding, contradicting Chinese officials who deny any recent negotiations. The conflicting reports highlight strained communications, impacting global markets. The US continues to face high import costs while China grapples with reduced demand for exports, increasing economic pressures.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that trade discussions between the United States and China are actively underway, countering Chinese assertions of no such dialog occurring to ease the trade war tension.

Despite Trump's statements, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denied that any trade talks or negotiations on tariffs took place, dismissing U.S. reports as 'false news.'

This inconsistency in communication between Washington and Beijing emphasizes the ongoing uncertainty in trade relations, affecting global markets and the economic stability of both nations.

