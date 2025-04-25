US-China Trade Talk Confusion: Mixed Messages Add to Tensions

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that trade discussions between the United States and China are actively underway, countering Chinese assertions of no such dialog occurring to ease the trade war tension.

Despite Trump's statements, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denied that any trade talks or negotiations on tariffs took place, dismissing U.S. reports as 'false news.'

This inconsistency in communication between Washington and Beijing emphasizes the ongoing uncertainty in trade relations, affecting global markets and the economic stability of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)