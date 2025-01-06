Left Menu

India's Quick Commerce: A Rapid Revolution in Retail

India's Quick Commerce retail sector is witnessing significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from 0.3% contribution in 2023 to 2-3% by 2028. Companies are expanding into Tier 2 and 3 cities to tap untapped markets, with a focus on faster deliveries and broader product assortments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:28 IST
India's Quick Commerce: A Rapid Revolution in Retail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Quick Commerce retail market is charting an extraordinary growth path. According to a report by Anand Rathi, multiple players can coexist within this rapidly expanding sector. In 2023, India's retail market was valued at Rs 76 trillion to Rs 78 trillion, with expectations to soar to Rs 116 trillion to Rs 124 trillion by 2028. Quick Commerce's share, in particular, is projected to leap from 0.3% (Rs 224 billion) in 2023 to a robust 2-3% (Rs 2,320 billion to Rs 4,240 billion) by 2028, showing an impressive CAGR of 60-80%.

The transformation of India's Quick Commerce is evident on multiple fronts. Platforms are diversifying their product categories and leveraging technology-driven distribution on the supply side, enhancing planning and forecasting for brands. On the delivery end, the emphasis on faster service at competitive prices compared to traditional Kirana stores is prevalent. This evolution not only offers convenience but also cultivates consumer habits, increasingly attracting buyers amidst busy and digital-centric lifestyles.

With a surge in online penetration, Quick Commerce is appealing to a broader demographic, including housewives and senior citizens, particularly in top-tier cities accounting for over 90% of the sector's current contribution. The strategic push into Tier 2 and 3 cities evidences the industry's focus on unexplored markets, aiming to tap into growth opportunities and cater to cost-conscious consumers. As a result, companies like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto are scaling operations, expanding their presence, and diversifying product offerings to encompass everything from groceries to electronics, positioning themselves for a bustling future in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025