Kashmir Rail Link: A Leap Towards Connectivity under Modi's Leadership

The impending rail link connecting Kashmir to the rest of India symbolizes remarkable infrastructure growth in the past decade under PM Modi. The initiative fulfills a long-standing dream, boosts economic prospects, and underscores the importance of prioritizing regional connectivity in national mainstream integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:17 IST
Kashmir is poised to connect with the rest of India via a rail link, marking significant infrastructure growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This development aims to fulfill a long-held ambition and merge Kashmir into the national mainstream.

During a recent event at Jammu railway station, Singh highlighted the decades-long delay in extending the rail service from Jammu to Kashmir Valley. He emphasized the transformative impact this connection will have on local business, industry, tourism, and employment opportunities.

Singh also underscored the rapid expansion of railway infrastructure over the past ten years, citing developments like the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. The completion of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will further enhance connectivity, promising a new era of regional transportation.

