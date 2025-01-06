Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Mumbai: Rash Riding Claims Life

A tragic motorcycle accident in Aarey Colony, Mumbai, has left one person dead and another injured. Sahil Zuzam, 22, died when the motorcycle, driven by Mahendra Ingle, 22, collided with a truck. Police have arrested the truck driver, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:18 IST
Tragic Accident in Mumbai: Rash Riding Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Aarey Colony, Mumbai, resulted in one fatality and one injury after a motorcycle collided with a truck. The incident occurred on Sunday night, according to a police statement on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Sahil Zuzam. Mahendra Ingle, also 22, sustained injuries. A video captures their reckless driving before crashing into an oncoming truck. Ingle, who was attempting to overtake a bus, was driving the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

The truck driver involved in this deadly encounter has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita legal framework. Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather more insights into the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025