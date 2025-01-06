Tragic Accident in Mumbai: Rash Riding Claims Life

A tragic accident in Aarey Colony, Mumbai, resulted in one fatality and one injury after a motorcycle collided with a truck. The incident occurred on Sunday night, according to a police statement on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Sahil Zuzam. Mahendra Ingle, also 22, sustained injuries. A video captures their reckless driving before crashing into an oncoming truck. Ingle, who was attempting to overtake a bus, was driving the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

The truck driver involved in this deadly encounter has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita legal framework. Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather more insights into the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)