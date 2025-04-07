Left Menu

Naxalite IED Blast Injures Truck Driver in Chhattisgarh

A truck driver in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district was injured after stepping on a Naxalite-planted IED. The blast occurred during road construction work. Such incidents are frequent in the Bastar region, with civilians often falling victim to these devices aimed at targeting security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:56 IST
Naxalite IED Blast Injures Truck Driver in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver was injured when he inadvertently triggered a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, a police official reported.

The explosion happened during ongoing road construction between Padamkot and Kutul villages. The driver, identified as Santosh Poyam, has been hospitalized following the incident.

Naxalites frequently use IEDs to target security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, leading to civilian casualties in past incidents. Similar blasts have resulted in deaths and injuries over the past months in nearby districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025