Naxalite IED Blast Injures Truck Driver in Chhattisgarh

A truck driver was injured when he inadvertently triggered a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, a police official reported.

The explosion happened during ongoing road construction between Padamkot and Kutul villages. The driver, identified as Santosh Poyam, has been hospitalized following the incident.

Naxalites frequently use IEDs to target security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, leading to civilian casualties in past incidents. Similar blasts have resulted in deaths and injuries over the past months in nearby districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)