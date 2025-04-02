Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds CBD Ruling: Truck Driver's Lawsuit Moves Forward

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Medical Marijuana Inc, allowing a lawsuit by Douglas Horn, a truck driver dismissed after a drug test revealed THC in a CBD product he used. The court upheld that Horn could pursue claims under RICO, a law targeting organized crime's economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Medical Marijuana Inc, allowing a lawsuit by a truck driver who lost his job after testing positive for THC from a CBD product.

The 5-4 decision upholds the right of Douglas Horn to sue under the RICO law, which targets organized crime, after his dismissal due to a drug test.

Horn, who bought the CBD tincture for pain relief, claimed it was falsely advertised as THC-free. His legal victory could set a precedent for similar cases in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

