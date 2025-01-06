Left Menu

Boosting Fish Production: A New Wave in Northeast India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated 50 projects worth Rs 50 crore to improve fishery infrastructure in Northeast India, enhancing productivity and employment. Under PMMSY, diverse initiatives in states like Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya are set to bolster aquaculture, conserve biodiversity, and boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh initiated a substantial drive to revolutionize the fishery landscape in Northeast India by launching 50 projects valued at Rs 50 crore.

The 'Organic Fisheries Cluster' inaugurates in Sikkim, forming part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), to foster sustainable aquaculture across the region. Assam is set to receive a significant share of the investment with the creation of job opportunities through an Integrated Aqua Park and a major fish feed plant.

Efforts extend into Manipur with the establishment of ice plants and cold storage units to minimize post-harvest losses, while Meghalaya focuses on enhancing recreational fisheries to draw tourism. With similar advancements in Nagaland and Tripura, these developments aim to conserve biodiversity and power economic growth across the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

