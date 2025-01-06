Boosting Fish Production: A New Wave in Northeast India

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh initiated a substantial drive to revolutionize the fishery landscape in Northeast India by launching 50 projects valued at Rs 50 crore.

The 'Organic Fisheries Cluster' inaugurates in Sikkim, forming part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), to foster sustainable aquaculture across the region. Assam is set to receive a significant share of the investment with the creation of job opportunities through an Integrated Aqua Park and a major fish feed plant.

Efforts extend into Manipur with the establishment of ice plants and cold storage units to minimize post-harvest losses, while Meghalaya focuses on enhancing recreational fisheries to draw tourism. With similar advancements in Nagaland and Tripura, these developments aim to conserve biodiversity and power economic growth across the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)