Push for Self-Sufficiency: India's Mission to Bolster Edible Oil Production

The Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has called on states to bolster their initiatives as part of the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). This move is central to India's strategy of achieving self-sufficiency in edible oil production and boosting farmers' incomes by reducing dependency on imports.

Introduced to encourage domestic oil palm farming, this mission aims for 6.5 lakh hectares of plantations by 2025-26, with a particular focus on exploiting the agro-climatic advantages of the North-east and oil palm-growing regions. While some progress has been noted, certain areas lag behind, necessitating faster implementation and better use of budget allocations.

Chouhan, as quoted in a Ministry release, emphasized the urgency for states to address hurdles and mobilize resources to meet their planting targets. With considerable funds remaining unutilized under NMEO-OP, the states must prioritize infrastructure development, farmer engagement, and speed up assistance disbursement to maintain farmer participation and satisfaction.

To enhance transparency and performance, digital monitoring via geo-mapping and drone surveillance has been initiated, with Chouhan urging states to collaborate with these efforts. The introduction of the Viability Price (VP) mechanism aims to shield farmers from market fluctuations, necessitating timely Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreements for states to secure benefits for farmers.

The Minister reiterated that a concerted effort is imperative to attain Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in edible oil production, highlighting the need for strong cooperation between central and state governments, agencies, and the farming community to successfully achieve the mission's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)