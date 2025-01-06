Tragedy on the Road: Car Fire Claims Lives

In a tragic event on Monday evening, two individuals met a grim fate when their car caught fire near Ghatkesar, as reported by local police.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm while the vehicle was en route to Bacharam, resulting in the passengers being trapped and perishing in the flames. According to a preliminary police investigation, fire department personnel managed to extinguish the inferno.

Authorities revealed that one of the victims was a man, while the identity of the second person remains unclear due to the severity of the burns. The precise cause of the fire is still under investigation, with further inquiries ongoing.

