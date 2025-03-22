Tragedy in Jharkhand: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Mother and Twins

The charred bodies of a young mother and her twin babies were discovered in their home in Chatra district's Karihara village, Jharkhand, raising concerns among local authorities.

The discovery was made in the Pratappur police station area late Friday night, prompting an immediate investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Qasim Ansari, the officer-in-charge at Pratappur police station, stated that the investigation aims to determine if the deaths were accidental, self-inflicted, or a result of foul play. The husband of the deceased woman is currently working in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)