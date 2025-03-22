Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Mother and Twins

The charred remains of a 22-year-old woman and her twin infants were discovered in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Police launched a probe to determine if their deaths were accidental, suicide, or murder. The woman's husband is based in Delhi for work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:21 IST
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Mother and Twins
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The charred bodies of a young mother and her twin babies were discovered in their home in Chatra district's Karihara village, Jharkhand, raising concerns among local authorities.

The discovery was made in the Pratappur police station area late Friday night, prompting an immediate investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Qasim Ansari, the officer-in-charge at Pratappur police station, stated that the investigation aims to determine if the deaths were accidental, self-inflicted, or a result of foul play. The husband of the deceased woman is currently working in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025