Tragedy in Jharkhand: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Mother and Twins
The charred remains of a 22-year-old woman and her twin infants were discovered in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Police launched a probe to determine if their deaths were accidental, suicide, or murder. The woman's husband is based in Delhi for work.
The charred bodies of a young mother and her twin babies were discovered in their home in Chatra district's Karihara village, Jharkhand, raising concerns among local authorities.
The discovery was made in the Pratappur police station area late Friday night, prompting an immediate investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
Qasim Ansari, the officer-in-charge at Pratappur police station, stated that the investigation aims to determine if the deaths were accidental, self-inflicted, or a result of foul play. The husband of the deceased woman is currently working in Delhi.
